New World: Here's When the Open Beta Is

✖

Amazon Game Studios' New World has gotten a lot of attention during its closed beta, and those that want to try the game for themselves won't have to wait too much longer: the open beta will take place September 9th at 7:00 a.m. PT through the 12th at 11:59 p.m. PT. To try the open beta during this short period, players in qualifying regions can check out the game's Steam page right here, where they can request access through the Playtest feature starting on September 8th. The beta will be available to anyone in North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.

The open beta's dates were revealed at Gamescom Opening Night live, and a trailer can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🧭 Chart your course and determine your fate! From shipwrecked survivor to legendary hero, grow as an adventurer as you explore the ancient mysteries of Aeternum! Open Beta starts September 9th!

⚔️ https://t.co/rjftWBn6Ao pic.twitter.com/iMpyeLVXOI — New World (@playnewworld) August 25, 2021

New World's closed beta drew massive numbers, and it will be interesting to see whether the open beta performs even better. A number of Twitch streamers embraced the game, which likely played a role in more people checking it out for themselves. Not everyone seemed to enjoy their time with the title, however. Streamer Asmongold called the game "broken," "laggy," and "not ready," while Summit1g found that the game "gets boring fast."

Of course, it's possible that things could change, or that the majority of players will feel differently about New World when the open beta launches. As was the case with the closed beta, progress from the open beta cannot be transferred to the full version of the game. It makes sense that the developers would want everyone starting at the same point, but some gamers can't be blamed for wanting to not repeat the same objectives over again. Those looking forward to New World will just have to make that decision for themselves when the beta drops on September 9th.

New World is set to release September 28th. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to New World? Do you plan on checking out the game's ? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!