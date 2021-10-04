New World Players Are Getting Around Fast Travel Restrictions By Dying

Fast travel in New World can be a bit of a pest, and for players without a lot of Azoth, it can be downright frustrating. Fortunately, some players have found a loophole around that cost: by allowing their character to be killed instead! When a player dies in the game, New World allows them to restart at their inn, camp, or at the nearest town. Reddit user DinoFistFight posted the strategy on the game’s subreddit, and it seems they aren’t the only one using this method to move around quicker.It’s a smart way to circumvent the necessary Azoth!

Players that want to try this method for themselves should be warned that it does come with some cost: any equipment that the player is using or has on them will take durability damage. However, that damage is lower if the player is killed by other players, as opposed to creatures. It’s worth noting that this strategy isn’t exactly a new one. As Reddit user ruebeus421 points out, it’s one that has been used often by longtime MMO players.

“Ah.Kids who didn’t play old school MMOs discovering the old ways,” ruebeus421 replied. “At least nowadays you don’t level down/lose exp fromdying.”

The loss of item durability is certainly a lot less punishing! Players might not want to abuse this method in New World, but it sounds like an option that will help those that don’t have the Azoth to part with. Given the fact that players are literally killing theircharacters just to get around the game’s current fast travel methods, itwill be interesting to see how long it takes Amazon Game Studios tomake some changes! The game has only been out for a few days now, so it might take the developer some time before it adds better fast travel options. For now, this is a solid cheat for those that need it.

New World is available now, exclusively on PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been a fan of New Worldso far? Have you let yourself get killed to fast travel? Let us knowin the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!