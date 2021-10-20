New World Update 1.0.3 Live With Patch Notes

Amazon Game Studios has released version 1.0.3 of New World, and it brings with it a number of bug fixes and changes. Perhaps the most notable change is that players will now have the ability to transfer progress between servers (which readers can learn more about right here). The game’s developer is also rewarding players with a couple of new in-game items for their patience through the game’s launch. All current players will find that “The Stoic” title has been added as an option that can be equipped. A free “Waiting” emote has also been added to the game’s store. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

GENERAL

Videos by ComicBook.com

Implemented final pieces of the server transfer framework.

Added improvements to the World selection UI.

Added clearer messaging when a player is kicked due to going AFK or violating the EAC.

Added clearer messaging when stacked discounts are present, such as territory standing and faction discounts on property taxes.

Implemented back-end changes to help our team investigate concerns around the client performance in War.

Adjusted the respawn timer on Boatswain Ambrose and various other elite enemies throughout the world.

In The Depths, Players must now be in the arena to damage Thorpe.

An error message now appears when players attempt to buy their own items in the Trading Post.

Reverted a chest/loot change from update 1.0.2 that was causing too many refining reagents to roll from chests.

Adjusted the volume on the Amazon Games splash screen.

Armor is limited to 1 skill perk per piece.

Added general performance improvements for visual artifacts and graphics settings.

Dyes are now removed from items upon trade with a warning message present.

TheTime to Declare War” timer now visually pauses to make it clear when anInvasion is imminent but not yet scheduled. Territory remains in aConflict state after Invasions, and War can be declared.

BUG FIXES

General Bug Fixes

Fixed issues with the T4 and T5 azoth staffs— go close those high level portals!

Fixed an issue causing the abandoning event notification to persist.

Fixeda housing UI issue. The UI will now correctly shows that property taxesare subject to the full price of the home, and not impacted by thefirst time home buyer discount.

Fixedissues with early game spawning. The watchtower respawn point isreplaced by the Settlement after it has been discovered. Players nolonger incorrectly respawn at a Watchtower after selecting to respawn ata Settlement.

Fixed various localization issues throughout the game.

Fixed an issue where not all items for Town Projects were consumed when completing the mission.

Resolved login errors that prevented players from accessing their character.

Fixed an issue that caused Arena keys to not drop as intended.

Fixed an issue that caused the Runic Bear armor to not be appropriately dyed during Wars.

Fixeda pet placement issue. Pets placed in an otherwise empty house nowremain in the home after the player logs out, instead of returning thepet to the player’s inventory.

AP Southeast servers now display the correct time zone in-game.

Fixedan issue with titles – player titles and achievements now appear asintended, and the achievement tab properly updates when a newachievement is earned.

Fixed an issue that caused Company invites to persist after decline/accept.

Fixed an issue that caused Rajah spawns to stack forever – one big cat at a time, please!

Speculative Fixes

Thefixes listed below are tentative fixes and mitigations. Our goal is toget these changes out and see if issues persist, so we can continue towork on them and address in a future update if necessary.

Worked to fix an issue where Wars and Invasions kicked off earlier than scheduled.

Worked to fix an issue where not all settlement stations upgrade as intended when town projects are completed.

Playersshould no longer become stuck when entering or exiting an instance. If aplayer reconnects and their character is dead, the respawn screen isopen with respawn options available. Players who are currently stuckneed to contact customer support to have their character unstuck.

New World has been a very big success for Amazon since its release last month. The MMO has drawn major attention from a number of streamers, which has only increased its popularity. It remains to be seen whether the game will be able to keep players interested long-term, but updates and quality-of-life improvements such as these can only help that cause. New World is available now, exclusively on PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been a fan of New World so far? What do you think of the game’s latest update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!