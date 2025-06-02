New Xbox Elite Controller May Be Announced Soon

A brand new Xbox Elite controller may not be far off. Xbox is one of the best platforms when it comes to accessories and hardware. Xbox has routinely given its players a lot of choice and made its hardware accessible for more than just its own systems. It has empowered the players with choice on how powerful they want their games to be with Xbox Series S and X, how much customization they want with their controllers, and even made controllers that allow disabled gamers more accessible ways to play. On top of that, Xbox has made its services available on multiple platforms including PC, iOS, and more, making it easy to get into the ecosystem.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Xbox is even releasing a lot of games on PlayStation now and becoming one of the biggest publishers across all platforms. They’re very unique in that sense and makes it an interesting counter to PlayStation, especially after years of both rival platforms being largely the same outside of exclusive games. With all of that said, Xbox is clearly entering a new era for itself and it’ll be interesting to see where things are in the next 5 – 10 years. Some Xbox fans fear what this means for the future of the actual console itself, but Microsoft seems committed to supporting its hardware for the time being.

Outside of consoles, Xbox is reportedly continuing to invest in premium accessories. According to Windows Central, Xbox is developing a new Xbox Elite controller. This is a line of premium controllers to compete with third-party manufacturers like Scuff which specialize in high tech controllers, often used for competitive gaming. They allow precise control over buttons, triggers, and allow players to add paddles and extra buttons to the back so their fingers never have to leave the sticks. They’re for a somewhat niche market, but they’re very beloved by those people. Windows Central notes that this will likely be simply referred to as the Xbox Elite Series 3 controller with a chance of it being announced at the upcoming Xbox showcase on Sunday.

The controller will reportedly “modernize and improve the offering leaps and bounds over the current model”, though it’s unclear what that means. It would be interesting to see Xbox adopt some of the features utilized in the DualSense, but that may not be possible as it would mean players would need to buy an extra, very expensive controller to utilize some unique gameplay features. As of right now, we don’t know how much this would cost, but it likely won’t be cheap. Xbox has raised costs on all of its products so this controller could be as much as $200 with recent price hikes factored in. Xbox is still selling the Xbox Elite Series 2 and even recently released a new The Witcher 3 version of it as well.