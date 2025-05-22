Xbox Reveals Sleek New Witcher 3 Controllers for Its 10th Anniversary

Xbox has revealed a sleek new controller for The Witcher 3‘s 10th anniversary. The Witcher 3 is one of the most beloved video games of the last decade, if not of all-time. Despite the fact the two games were fairly niche, CD Projekt Red really made a name for itself on The Witcher 3 and became a very well known developer seemingly overnight. Even though it was meant to be a conclusion to a trilogy, it gained a ton of players and became one of the best selling games of all-time with over 50 million copies sold. It even went on to win Game of the Year.

It’s not something you see often, but it showed that players couldn’t resist the world and story of Geralt of Rivia, even if they didn’t have all the context of what came before. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting The Witcher 4, which will be CD Projekt’s next game. The studio took a pretty big break from the RPG series to make Cyberpunk 2077, another highly successful (albeit somewhat controversial) game from the studio. Fans aren’t quite sure what’s in store for them with The Witcher 4, but it seems like Ciri will be the main protagonist, taking over from Geralt. Fear not, though, it’s expected that Geralt will still be a part of the game, he just won’t be the main character.

The Witcher 3 Gets New Xbox Controllers for 10th Anniversary

With all of that said, CD Projekt Red is celebrating arguably its best game so far. The developer has teamed up with Xbox to make two custom controllers inspired by The Witcher 3 in celebration of its 10th anniversary this month. One is a custom version of the standard Xbox Series X|S controller while the other is a custom version of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller which comes with all kinds of paddles, extra buttons, and other customizable elements to give you the best possible experience with a controller. They’re both black with hints of red around the controller, namely in the claw marks on the side and the eyes of Geralt’s iconic wolf emblem on the center of the controller.

“We explored a lot of directions when creating this controller, but from the beginning we knew we wanted to tell a story,” said Joshua Flowers, Design Team Lead at CD Projekt Red when speaking about the Xbox controller’s design. “We wanted it to feel like something that has been with you on the path, something worn and personal. As we developed concepts, we began crafting the story of this controller — and how it might exist in The Witcher 3‘s world. This narrative is what we fell in love with. It had to feel like it belonged in The Witcher 3 universe — like it had lived through battles and carried stories of its own.”

It was also revealed that the controller features Glagolitic script, the oldest known Slavic alphabet as also seen in the game. CD Projekt Red didn’t want to spoil what exactly this text says, but I’m sure it won’t be long before fans figure it out. Perhaps it’s a hint at The Witcher 4? The Witcher 3 Xbox controllers are available now for $79.99 and $169.99 respectively on the Microsoft Store.

The Witcher 4 is still expected to be years away, but hopefully, we’ll get some more updates on the game in the near future. It’s likely the game won’t be ready until 2027 at the absolute earliest, but given CD Projekt Red’s past, they likely don’t want to rush anything.

Are you going to snag one of these controllers? Let me know in the comments!