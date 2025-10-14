New Xbox Exclusive Game Releasing This Week Is Only $30

Over the last year, Xbox as a publisher has largely moved away from console-exclusive titles. That means gamers with an Xbox Series X or S have far fewer games that are just for them compared with PlayStation and Switch owners. But some games coming out in 2025 are still targeting Xbox-only console launches, and one upcoming release will be available at a great price. This puzzle adventure game is called Keeper, and it’s from the studio behind classics like Psychonauts and Brutal Legends.

Double Fine Productions is one of the studios housed under Xbox Game Studios, so its newest title releasing as an Xbox console exclusive makes perfect sense. This studio has created some pretty solid games in the puzzle and RPG space already, including its award-winning debut title, Psychonauts. Its newest game, Keeper, will arrive on October 17th for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. And at just $30, it may well be worth adding to your list even in a month packed with new games.

Keeper Is a Promising New Day One Xbox Game Pass Title

Keeper is an adventure puzzle game from Lee Petty and Double Fine Productions. The game features an experimental premise, billed as “a story told without words.” It centers on a long-forgotten lighthouse that becomes sentient and embarks on an epic journey. If that sounds weird, well, unique games are what Double Fine has become known for. You can check out the general vibes in the game’s announcement trailer below:

As you can see, Keeper offers a slightly spooky atmosphere rendered in full 3D. As the Lighthouse, you’ll explore a vast and ever-changing landscape, alongside a colorful seagull companion. The lack of dialogue makes sense when you consider our main characters, and it’s clear that this world isn’t quite like the one we know. Mysterious robots and creatures roam the lands, and our Lighthouse is clearly on a quest for something. Just what the something is, we’ll have to play Keeper to find out.

Keeper will be a Day One title for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. So, if you’re a Game Pass member, it’ll be easy to check out starting on October 17th. But even for those who aren’t currently subscribed to Ultimate at its new price tier, this is quite an affordable new game release. It will retail for just $29.99 USD for Xbox and PC. And with a unique premise and stunning visuals, that’s a pretty great deal.

The trailer for Keeper doesn’t give too much of the gameplay or story away, but that’s by design. Discovery and unexpected features are a key part of the game’s design, so Double Fine has worked hard to ensure that players can step into the game with as few preconceived expectations as possible. The game’s official website specifically asks gamers to “be elusive when describing the game to others.” And if that’s not a reason to dive into this game for the price of a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, I don’t know what is.

