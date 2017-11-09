New Xbox Live Gold Deals Include Bargains On Mirror’s Edge, Battlefield, More
It's Tuesday, and you know what that means – time for a load of fresh deals for both Xbox One and Xbox 360.
Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb revealed this week's deals earlier today, and while there aren't too many blockbusters on the line-up, there are some notable discounts on a number of popular games, including a pair of classic Battlefield tltles, the sequel Mirror's Edge Catalyst, and, if you still have a Kinect, Dance Central Spotlight.
The details are highlighted over the next couple of pages, and will be available through next Monday evening, so you've got plenty of time to stock up and grab some bargains!
Xbox One Deals
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
30%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
70%
|
DWG
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
DWG
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
DWG
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
DWG
|
Dance Central Spotlight – "Can't Hold Us" – Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
DWG
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
DWG
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
DWG
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
30%
|
DWG
Xbox One Deals Con’t.
|
Xbox One Game
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
67%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
67%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
80%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
80%
|
DWG
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
80%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
60%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
75%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
67%
|
Spotlight
|
Xbox One Game
|
50%
|
Spotlight
Xbox 360 Deals
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
75%
|
DWG
|
Backward Compatibility
|
50%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
80%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
67%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
80%
|
DWG
|
Games On Demand
|
50%
|
DWG
In short, there are a few noteworthy deals, particularly with Mega Man Legacy Collection, which should get you warmed up in time for part two next month, as well as DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition and a few great titles on the Xbox 360. (Note: not all of these titles are backwards compatible yet.)
