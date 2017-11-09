New Xbox Live Gold Deals Include Bargains On Mirror’s Edge, Battlefield, More

By ComicBook.com Staff

It's Tuesday, and you know what that means – time for a load of fresh deals for both Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Larry "Major Nelson" Hyrb revealed this week's deals earlier today, and while there aren't too many blockbusters on the line-up, there are some notable discounts on a number of popular games, including a pair of classic Battlefield tltles, the sequel Mirror's Edge Catalyst, and, if you still have a Kinect, Dance Central Spotlight.

The details are highlighted over the next couple of pages, and will be available through next Monday evening, so you've got plenty of time to stock up and grab some bargains!

Xbox One Deals Con’t.

OlliOlli2: XL Edition

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

Xbox One Game

67%

DWG

The Escapists

Xbox One Game

75%

DWG

White Night

Xbox One Game

67%

DWG

WRC 5 eSports Edition

Xbox One Game

80%

DWG

WRC 6 FIA World Rally Championship

Xbox One Game

60%

DWG

Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition

Xbox One Game

80%

DWG

2Dark

Xbox One Game

60%

Spotlight

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

Xbox One Game

60%

Spotlight

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Demon Hunter Bundle

Xbox One Game

60%

Spotlight

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Xbox One Game

67%

Spotlight

Duck Dynasty

Xbox One Game

80%

Spotlight

DYNASTY WARRIORS 8 Empires

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight

FlatOut 4 : Total Insanity

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight

Handball 17

Xbox One Game

60%

Spotlight

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Xbox One Game

60%

Spotlight

Stranger of Sword City

Xbox One Game

75%

Spotlight

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5

Xbox One Game

67%

Spotlight

WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate

Xbox One Game

50%

Spotlight
Xbox 360 Deals

[PROTOTYPE]

Games On Demand

50%

DWG

Asura's Wrath

Games On Demand

75%

DWG

Blue Dragon

Backward Compatibility

50%

DWG

DmC Devil May Cry

Games On Demand

80%

DWG

DmC Devil May Cry 4

Games On Demand

67%

DWG

DmC Devil May Cry HD Collection

Games On Demand

80%

DWG

Prototype 2

Games On Demand

50%

DWG
In short, there are a few noteworthy deals, particularly with Mega Man Legacy Collection, which should get you warmed up in time for part two next month, as well as DmC: Devil May Cry Definitive Edition and a few great titles on the Xbox 360. (Note: not all of these titles are backwards compatible yet.)

Happy shopping!

