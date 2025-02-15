Microsoft Insider Gives Update on Next-Gen Xbox

A well-known and fairly reliable Microsoft insider has given an update on the next-gen Xbox console. Much like the Xbox One, the Xbox Series X is not selling very well. Not only is it getting dominated by the PS5 in sales, just like the Xbox One did at the hands of the PS4, but most of the Xbox Series consoles Microsoft has been selling have been the cheaper Xbox Series S. Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions are not growing fast enough for Xbox. That said, the acquisitions of Activision-Blizzard, Bethesda, and more have made Xbox a massive player in the video game software space.

With Xbox’s future looking more and more driven by subscriptions and software, and less focused on hardware, many Xbox fans have wondered if the Xbox Series X|S would be the final console from Xbox. However, in the past Microsoft has reaffirmed its commitment to hardware, and a new report has claimed that the next Xbox console just hit a milestone.

The report specifically comes the way of Jez Corden, a well-known Microsoft insider. Now, Corden does not have a perfect track record, but he’s typically reliable. According to the journalist, the next Xbox console has moved past the “early pitch stages” and has been approved all the way up the chain. In this process, the cost of making the console has been projected and approved.

Now, when the console will enter production, remains to be seen, but it sounds like it could be in position to this whenever without much more additional work. That said, Corden warns not to expect a reveal anytime soon.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the update. What is here should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and even if it is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft has not commented on this report and we do not expect it to comment on this report for a variety of reasons. If it does though, we will update the story with said comment.