PS6 Release Date, First Details Potentially Leaked

The PS6 release date and other details on the PlayStation console have been potentially leaked by an insider who has proven reliable in the past. Previously, leaked Microsoft documents pegged the PS6 releasing in 2028 alongside the next-gen Xbox. These documents are several years old though and may be outdated. To this end, there have been recent rumors suggesting the next Xbox console is going to release as early as 2026. And now there is reason to believe the PS6 is going to come before 2028 as well, though not quite as early as 2026.

The latest speculation comes the way of a leaker and insider that goes by Kepler_L2, who specializes in hardware. The NeoGAF user claims the PS6 “is design complete” Adding to this, they claim the console is “in pre-si validation already, with A0 tapeout scheduled for late this year.”

Design complete is obviously a noteworthy development, if true, however, the bit about the A0 tapeout is actually more revealing. As the leaker points out, typically the gap between this and the release of the console is two years when it comes to PlayStation. To this end, the implication is the PS6 will release late 2027. And given the history of PlayStation consoles, specifically November 2027.

In addition to this, Kepler_L2 notes the PS6 “GPU is an early fork of gfx13,” but they don’t know how big. Unfortunately, without more hardware context, this doesn’t give us a great deal of insight and information.

If the PS6 releases late 2027, the PS5 generation will have been seven years long, the same length of the PS4 generation. In other words, the gap of time checks out. That said, the release of the PS5 Pro previously suggested the PS6 would release in 2028, as four years separated the release of the PS4 Pro and the PS5.

Of course, take all of this new information and the speculation it has created with a grain of salt. The source has proven reliable in the past, but none of this information is official, and of course, it is also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this new PlayStation 6 rumor. Typically, it does not comment on rumors and we don’t expect this one to be any exception. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PlayStation 6 coverage — including all of the latest PS6 news, all of the latest PS6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS6 speculation — click here.