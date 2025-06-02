New PS6 and Next-Gen Xbox Game Seemingly Confirmed (And It’s a Highly Anticipated Sequel)

A new PS6 and next-gen Xbox game has seemingly been confirmed, and it is a highly anticipated sequel. When the next-gen Xbox and PS6 will release, remains to be seen. Previously, Microsoft documents leaked that Microsoft is expecting both consoles to release in 2028. That said, these documents are several years old, and new rumors and reports have suggested Microsoft is eager — and going to — get the next Xbox out before this, likely because of stagnant Xbox Series X sales.

Whatever the case, it is safe to assume the next Xbox and the PS6 will be out in 2028 at the latest. And if this is the case then the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be a PS6 and next-gen Xbox game, and possibly skip the PS5 and Xbox Series X altogether.

Recently, CD Projekt Red confirmed the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel has entered pre-production. In addition to this, it also noted that it typically takes CD Projekt Red four to five years to progress from pre-production to release. This would put the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel somewhere in 2029 or 2030, and this is of course assuming development goes well. And considering development of the first game was bumpy with delays — and even after delays the game was released in a rough state — this is a big assumption. Even if it hits this target though, that firmly puts it in PS6 and next-gen Xbox territory.

Of course, this is all speculation, but it is reasonable speculation based on the rumors and facts provided so far. This may seem like a long wait for a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 since the first game came out in 2020, but you have to remember CDPR spent a couple years fixing it and making Phantom Liberty. And now it has to ship The Witcher 4, so 2029 or 2023 for Cyberpunk 2077 2 makes sense within this context.

At the moment of publishing, Microsoft and Sony continue to be tight-lipped about the next Xbox and PS6, respectively. That said, both are coming so it is not a matter of if, but when. The PS6 is probably going to be a straight-forward revision of the PS5, but there’s reason to think the next Xbox could be a curveball as Microsoft continues to try and lay a new path forward with Xbox Game Pass and find success in the hardware space.