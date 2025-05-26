New Leak Reveals Sony May Be Releasing the PS6 Sooner Than We Thought

A new leak has revealed that Sony may be releasing the PS6 sooner than we thought. Previously, the PS6 looked poised to release in 2028. This has been the prevailing assumption due to leaked Microsoft documents that reveal Microsoft is anticipating the next Xbox and PS6 to release in 2028. That said, these documents are old and it looks like dated. More recent rumors and reporting has suggested the next Xbox will be out before 2028. Meanwhile, now it looks like the same is also true of the PS6.

In a recent report, it was revealed that Supermassive Games was planning to release a new Blade Runner game for PS6 and other in platforms in 2027. According to the same report, the game has been cancelled so this is obviously no longer happening, but it nonetheless reveals that Supermassive Games was anticipating the PS6 release date to be 2027. Not only is Supermassive Games a former partner of PlayStation, but its owner, Nordisk, is an active partner of PlayStation. As The Phrase Maker points out, Nordisk even refers to itself as the Nordic home of PlayStation. Suffice to say, it is reasonable to think it would have an idea of when the PS6 is going to release.

This is reasonable speculation, however, it is worth noting that Sony, like other console manufacturers, is usually very tight lipped about these type of details, especially this far out. In fact, the vast majority of PlayStation employees have no idea when the PS6 will release. This information typically does not leave the rooms of company executives and the heads of marketing. However, sometimes partners are given estimates and information to guide their decision making so perhaps that is what is at play.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on anything above, and considering it is partially speculative, there is no reason to expect this to change as Sony, and most others, never comment on speculation.