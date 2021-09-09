New Xbox Console Reportedly Releasing Next Year

A new report has emerged stating that Microsoft may look to release an all-new Xbox console at some point within the coming year. While this supposed model wouldn’t be entirely new from top to bottom, it would instead look to update the Xbox Series S, which is currently the cheaper console that Microsoft offers to customers. Despite the platform’s lesser power when compared to the Xbox Series X, it seems like this new iteration may end up beefing up the internals just a bit more.

Word on this new version of the Xbox Series S comes from a recent video on YouTube channel Moore’s Law Is Dead. The video in question says that Microsoft is currently in the early stages of planning to “refresh” both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, the Series S is the console that is currently that Microsoft is placing a larger focus on and it might begin releasing a new model of the platform late in 2022.

So what would this look like? Well, essentially, this new Xbox Series S console would have some slight hardware upgrades compared to the version that is currently available to pick up. As such, the report says that Microsoft would look to sell this new Xbox Series S at a price point of close to $350. In turn, though, the current Xbox Series S would then potentially see its price drop to somewhere in the realm of $200 or $250. Basically, Microsoft wants to give customers even more options than before to become integrated within the Xbox ecosystem. These varying prices across multiple consoles would allow them to do so.

As a whole, this report should be taken with the typical grain of salt until we learn more directly from Xbox. Still, what is being mentioned here isn’t all that surprising in the slightest given that mid-generation console upgrades are pretty standard nowadays. It seems to be only a matter of time until new Xbox consoles end up releasing to the public, but when that release actually happens remains to be seen.

So what do you think about this idea? Does it make sense for Microsoft to begin looking to update both the Xbox Series X and S within the coming year? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Video Cardz]