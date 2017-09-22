New Yakuza Kiwami 2 Trailer Sees Kazuma Kiryu Going After Ryuji Goda

A new trailer has just released for the highly anticipated complete remaster of Yakuza 2. The latest video to show off the stunning transformation seen in Yakuza Kiwami 2 sees Kazuma Kiryu as he journeys to face off against his long-standing rival, Ryuji Goda.

The original Yakuza 2 made its debut on PlayStation 2 back in 2006 with Kazuma Kiryu once again front and center immediately after the events in the first game. It centered around the game’s protagonist Kiryu being recruited to help his former group, the Tojo Clan, in an effort to keep the peace with the Omi Family. Filled with conspiracies, brawls, and hidden mafia family links; Yakuza 2 quickly became a highly rated game in the series.

Now with a complete audio and visual overhaul, including never-before-seen missions and side quests, Yakuza Kiwami 2 sees Kiryu once more amidst the family struggle. As the video above shows, his rivalry with Ryuji Goda comes to a head to prove who is the one true Dragon in Japan.

“One year ago, Kazuma Kiryu left it all behind … Marking the anniversary of his split from Yakuza life, Kazuma and his adopted daughter, Haruka, visit the graves of his Yakuza family. When they get a surprise visit from Terada, the Chairman who took charge of Kazuma’s old Yakuza clan, Terada makes Kazuma an offer he cannot refuse … Yakuza 2 plunges you once more into the violent Japanese underworld. In intense brutal clashes with rival gangs, the police, and the Korean mafia, you will have even more opportunities to dole out punishment with an improved fighting engine. As the heroic Kazuma Kiryu from the original Yakuza, explore Tokyo and now Osaka. Wander through the back alleys of Japan’s underworld while trying to prevent an all-out gang war in over 16 complex, cinematic chapters written by Hase Seishu, the famous Japanese author who also wrote the first Yakuza. Endless conflicts and surprise plot twists will immerse you in a dark shadowy world where only the strongest will survive.”

Yakuza Kiwami 2 is currently set for release in Japan on December 7th of this year. Though there has been no announcement about plans to bring it over to the west, the first Yakuza remaster made its way to the North American and European audiences nearly a year later. It’s possible that the same could be said for the latest release, though nothing has officially been announced at this time.

