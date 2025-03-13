New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 13th

After a bit of a tougher word yesterday, The New York Times Wordle puzzle for March 13th is a little bit easier, and should provide something of a relief for those looking to build back up their streaks. However, if you happen to be stuck, there’s no shame, and we’re here to provide some tips and hints about how to solve this one. This article will also provide the answer to the puzzle, but we’ll share that towards the end of the article, so readers don’t get spoiled if they’d prefer to avoid seeing it.

When trying to solve a Wordle puzzle, finding out the vowels should always be the first priority. For that reason, it can be helpful to guess words that contain multiple different vowels, before getting into words that use just one, or feature repeats. For a long time, my default starter word was “steam,” because it featured 2 vowels and all original letters. I stopped using that word when “steam” finally got used by Wordle last year, but it would have been pretty helpful for today’s puzzle, as it would have gotten me 3 yellow flips on the first guess.

If you started today’s puzzle guessing “steam,” you would have ended up with the correct letters “A,” “S,” and “E,” but not their placement in the puzzle. Those 3 letters all go together in the last spots in today’s word. Like we’ve seen a few times this week, today’s Wordle puzzle contains 5 unique letters. That should narrow it down pretty well for many of our readers, but if you still need a little extra assistance, the answer can be found in the final paragraph below.

The answer to The New York Times Wordle puzzle for March 13th is “Chase.” That’s a common, easy word, but the thing to remember about Wordle puzzles is that even the words that seem easiest can trip up players. There are a limited number of guesses, and even if you come up with some good early words, you can still end up stumped. It’s important to remember that, while there are tips that can help you keep your streak going longer, a lot of the game comes down to luck!

How did you do with today's Wordle puzzle? Do you have a long streak going in the game?