New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for March 12th

Every day, The New York Times app and website is updated with a new Wordle puzzle, and every day, the streaks of players come to an untimely end. With just 6 guesses allowed, it’s easy to run out quickly, and the game can prove anxiety-inducing. If you’re stumped by today’s word, and you need a little help, we’ll break down some tips and hints before offering up the answer towards the end of the article. While the last few days have been on the easier side, this one is easy to get stumped on.

When solving any Wordle puzzle, the focus should always be on eliminating as many potential letters as possible early on. For that reason, I try to avoid words with double letters on my first couple guesses, like “Cheer” or “Apple.” That strategy works pretty well for me, and it ties into our first hint for today: the word on March 12th has 5 unique letters. That’s actually something we’ve seen over the last 2 days, with “Track” yesterday, and “Spite” on March 10th. Wordle has kept that streak going with today’s puzzle.

Our next hint: “Fruit” is a 5 letter word with no letter repeats, but it’s not today’s answer. However, like that word, today’s Wordle puzzle does have 2 distinct vowels in it, though they don’t appear next to one another. A bigger hint is that today’s word isn’t “Fruit,” but the item itself is a fruit! There are actually a few different words that fit these descriptions, and we’ll reveal the final answer in the following paragraph.

Now that we’ve gotten some tips and hints out of the way, the solution to today’s puzzle is “Mango.” I often find that puzzles that end in the letter “O” are slightly trickier than other vowels. There are a lot of 5-letter words that end in “E,” but “O” is a lot less common. You’re far more likely to find it in the middle of a Wordle puzzle than at the end, and that might stump some players. While today’s puzzle was slightly trickier than the last few days, it’s been a while since The New York Times threw out a real curveball. We’ll have to wait and see what tomorrow’s puzzle brings!

Did you struggle with today’s Wordle puzzle? Do you find our tips and hints helpful? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!