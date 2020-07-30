Nexomon: Extinction Reveals How to Catch the Game's Pokemon-Like Creatures

In a newly released video, PQube and Vewo Interactive have revealed how the monster-catching process will work in the upcoming title Nexomon: Extinction. The game bears a number of similarities to the Pokemon franchise, but Nexomon: Extinction's catching process has some notable differences. Like that franchise, Nexomon tasks players with battling creatures in turn-based settings. Players can attack the opposing Nexomon, or give them certain foods. Players can see how their actions will increase the likelihood of capture, then use a trap, triggering a quick-time event, where players have to press a set number of buttons to capture the creature. The entire catching process can be seen in the trailer above.

It will be interesting to see how these differences set Nexomon: Extinction apart from its inspiration! There have been a number of monster-catching games seemingly inspired by Pokemon over the years, including the Monster Rancher and Yo-Kai Watch franchises. Other monster-catching games have struggled to find the level of popularity that Pokemon has achieved, but "spiritual successors" are all the rage in the video game industry, of late. Those that grew up with Pokemon but haven't stuck with Nintendo's hardware might find Nexomon: Extinction to be the next best thing. Of course, the game will also have to find a way to stand on its own merits, so differences like those seen in the monster-catching aspect will go a long way towards giving the game its own identity.

For the uninitiated, Nexomon: Extinction is an upcoming monster-catching game releasing on August 28th. In the game, players take on the role of a Nexomon tamer on a quest to stop Tyrant Nexomon from taking over the world. The game's quest spans 10 locations, and there are 300 different Nexomon that can be found throughout. The Nexomon fall into 11 different categories. Those looking for an old-school throwback will find that the game's art style evokes some of the earlier games in the Pokemon franchise.

Nexomon: Extinction will release digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The game will also be available in a physical release exclusively on PS4 and Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Nexomon: Extinction? What do you think of the game, thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.