New My Hero Academia Game May Have Leaked

My Hero Academia is one of the world’s most popular Shonen anime series, which makes it no surprise that the franchise has also spun off some fairly successful video game adaptations. Fans of the franchise not only have a new anime coming, but it looks as though a new My Hero Academia game may have also been unintentionally leaked by none other than the franchise’s publisher. Though we know the title of the game, its as of yet unclear if this potential upcoming title is a new stand alone game, or an expansion on the popular My Hero One’s Justice series.

This leak, as many credible leaks often do, comes from a trademark filing for the potential game’s title, which was caught by an X user named @JaSonic2199. This trademark, specifically for the title All’s Justice, was made by none other than Shueisha Inc., which is the company responsible for publishing Weekly Shonen Jump. Shueisha’s involvement all but confirms that this is a new title in the My Hero Academia franchise. The trademark was filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on March 5th, just seven months away from the show’s final season.

While this new trademark could be for almost anything My Hero Academia related, the trademark’s similarity to the My Hero One’s Justice series highly suggests at a new video game, which is very likely to be a third installment in the series. My Hero One’s Justice and My Hero One’s Justice 2 were released about two years apart from each other in 2018 and 2020 respectively, which by that schedule means we are overdue for a third.

Shueisha filed a trademark for All's Justice on March 5 on EUIPO. pic.twitter.com/PUnD9snreD — JaSonic Synduality Reporter (@JaSonic2199) March 8, 2025

Bandai Namco Entertainment, the publisher behind both My Hero One’s Justice games, has an exclusively deal with Shueisha Inc. to publish all Weekly Shonen Jump video game adaptions, meaning that the trademark being under Shueisha Inc. doesn’t exclude the possibility of All’s Justice being yet another entry in the Bandai Namco published series.

While chances are high that All’s Justice will be the third installment in the My Hero One’s Justice series, we still have no information about the game. Shueisha and Bandai Namco Entertainment as well as whoever ends up developing the game may choose to go in a new direction with All’s Justice, and with a My Hero Academia prequel in the works we may see brand new characters debuting in the game. Though some may wish for My Hero Academia‘s games to step away from the arena fighter genre, the overwhelmingly positive score of the last two games on Steam all but confirms that All’s Justice will be a popular title regardless.