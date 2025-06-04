The Sims 4 Teasers Confirm Enchanting New Expansion Pack Ahead of Full Reveal

The Sims 4 is gearing up for its next season with an exciting lineup of reveals planned for the coming weeks. After previous leaks hinted at a fairy-themed Expansion Pack, The Sims 4 revealed a new teaser that appears to confirm fans’ hopes and dreams. The first teaser for the next Sims 4 Expansion Pack debuted towards the end of the Hotties Play Thee Sims live stream with Megan Thee Stallion. While that teaser was just a short preview, a mysterious new official website keeps doling out hints ahead of the full reveal for the next new Sims 4 pack.

The teaser begins at the 33:43 minute mark in the live stream, showing off a small fairy cottage that seemingly confirms the fairies in Sims 4 allegations. The fairy house jumps up and down to the beat before revealing the news we’ve all been waiting for. On June 12th, The Sims 4 will drop the new trailer for its next expansion pack. With that full reveal on the way, Sims fans are excited to see that much of the leaked content for the alleged Enchanted by Nature pack looks to be on the way.

With the full reveal just days away, The Sims has created a new website to tease the pack and its new features. The site is called “Something is growing…” and lets gamers take a sneak peek at the upcoming pack for The Sims 4. Since the site first went up, it has gotten regular updates with new hints and teasers for what Simmers will find in the next major expansion for the base game. And friends, it looks good.

What We Know About the Fairy Expansion for The Sims 4 So Far

Though the new pack is rumored to be called Enchanted by Nature, EA has not yet confirmed the name. However, we do have a few confirmed details thanks to the teaser website, which is full of gnomes and mushrooms as fits the enchanted woodland theme for the pack. However, it’s important to note that tthere aren’t any fairies pictured just yet. Here are the new features that have been confirmed by EA teasers so far.

New Innisgreen World

Like most big expansions, the new Sims 4 pack will deliver a brand-new world for Sims to explore. It will feature three different neighborhoods: a quiet waterfront town that’s all about gnomes, a grove that blends nature and civilization, and an enchanted forest.

Natural Living

Teaser #2 reveals the addition of “natural living” features, where Sims will be able to meet their needs outdoors, without beds or plumbing.” This sounds like an expansion to sustainability and “green” additions from previous packs, possibly with a more magical spin.

The latest new teaser for the next Sims 4 expansion

Three New Traits

The expansion will also add new traits for Sims to refine their personalities. The traits are Plant Lover, Mystical, and Disruptive. Whether this means the full-fledged return of Plant Sims, we’ll have to wait and see.

Ailments

With woodland creatures like fairies and gnomes comes mischief. The new pack will add Ailments, which Sims will have to learn how to cure using the Apothecary skill. And according to this teaser, it “might even lead you to a new career path.” I’m always excited for a new career in The Sims 4, so this teaser has me extra-curious.

The full trailer for the new Sims 4 expansion will arrive on June 12th. However, we could get more intel in the days leading up to the trailer. After all, the next roadmap is set to arrive on June 5th, and we’ve got a few more days for website updates to add new teasers about this latest Sims 4 expansion.

Are you excited to see The Sims 4 leaning into the occult Sims vibes for its next expansion? Let us know in the comments below!