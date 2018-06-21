NHL 19 Announced, Release Date and Cover Star Confirmed

Videos by ComicBook.com

NHL 19 NHL 18

EA Sports has announced EA Sports NHL 19 is officially on the way, featuring Nashville Predators star P.K. Subban as the cover star!

The game has tons of new features, as broken down in the press release:

“For the first time in franchise history, NHL 19 allows players to journey from the pond to the pros and play on outdoor rinks in new and returning game modes. Players can create a character and express their look and playstyle with over 900 new customization items including, for the first time, lifestyle apparel inspired by pond hockey. On the ice, the cutting-edge animation technology Real Player Motion (RPM) Tech delivers explosive-edge skating with more acceleration and responsiveness that looks and feels better. NHL 19 also lets players compete with and against over 200 of the greatest hockey legends to ever play the sport, including Wayne Gretzky,” the company noted.

“In NHL®19, the sport returns to the ponds where players can compete under a unified progression hub called World of CHEL that unites EA SPORTS Hockey League, NHL THREES Drop In and two new modes, NHL ONES and Pro-Am. NHL ONES pits three players against each other in a 1v1v1 free-for-all with no rules and no stoppages. Players can win to rank up to new outdoor locations and defend their position as king-of-the-hill. Players can also play in any World of CHEL mode to progress their online Create-A-Character, unlock rewards, and customize their look and their playstyle.

“Powering the core of NHL 19 is cutting-edge gameplay technology, RPM Tech, which redefines the way movement and animations are captured. RPM Tech enables explosive-edge skating, giving players more control, faster acceleration and more responsiveness as they move up and down the ice. RPM Tech combines with a new collision physics system that introduces more contextual body-checking, bringing bigger, badder, jaw-dropping hits that are dynamic based on speed, size and point of impact.

“Fans can enjoy all that NHL 19 has to offer while also paying tribute to stars of the past with the addition of Legends, featuring over 200 of hockey’s greatest from all eras, including Wayne Gretzky. Players can compete as Hero Teams that combine squads of superstars from the past and present for an ultimate fantasy match-up. Play with the best of the best from all eras in both single-player and multiplayer modes.

The youthful expression of today’s hockey is also represented in NHL® 19 where, for the first time, players can create a unique look with lifestyle gear and clothing, including hoodies, jackets, parkas, and knits frame hockey lifestyle brands and unique custom designs. New playstyle classes and player traits also let players customize the way they perform on the ice, allowing fans the freedom to create and compete as the players they’ve always wanted to be.”

Subban was excited to be the game’s cover star. “Growing up, and still to this day, my friends and I love seeing who is on the cover and ultimately getting to play the game,” he said. “Being the cover athlete for NHL 19, for me, represents growth within our sport, embracing different personalities, and showing that anything is possible. I’m honored to be able to sport the Smashville colors on this year’s cover.”

NHL 19 is set to hit the ice on September 14 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. However, players that pre-order either the Legends Edition or Ultimate Edition of the game will be able to play three days earlier, on September 11. There will also be an EA Access Play First Trial on Xbox One that starts on September 6.

Now, let’s play hockey!