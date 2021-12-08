NHL 22 Adding Highly-Requested Feature This Week

Later this week, NHL 22 will get a welcome new addition to this year’s game: the ability to download and share rosters with the rest of the game’s community! The new feature will be added to the game on December 9th, and it seems like a lot of fans are pretty happy with the addition. Roster sharing could conceivably allow players to create and share faithful rosters based on some of the best teams in hockey, or create something wholly original from scratch. It will be interesting to see what fans come up with, but we won’t have to wait much longer to find out!

The Tweet announcing the new feature can be found embedded below.

So far, it seems like a lot of NHL 22 fans are keeping their anticipation in check regarding the feature. Many were concerned that the option was quietly cancelled over the last few months, so it’s existence alone is good news. That said, it remains to be seen whether the option will work as well as players hope it will, but it’s not hard to imagine this being a pretty cool option. In fact, it could make the game significantly more enjoyable for a lot of players!

Released in October, NHL 22 features a mostly familiar take on the series. While this year’s game offers a handful of changes over previous games (including the addition of X-Factor abilities), it mostly remains unchanged from previous years. In ComicBook.com’s four-star review for the game, Charlie Ridgely found that to be mostly a good thing. There are certainly NHL fans that would prefer to see the series expand beyond what’s been made available, but it’s hard to argue against something that works. Perhaps the addition of roster sharing will give the game something new that helps makes the game an even better experience!

NHL 22 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

