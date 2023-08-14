NHL 24 Cover Revealed

On August 16th, EA Sports will pull back the curtain on NHL 24, revealing a bunch of changes and additions to this year's game. However, the company has now given players something to get excited about ahead of time, with the reveal of the cover. This year's game will feature Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who can be seen gracing both the standard and X-Factor editions. In a change from last year's cover, there will be less of a staged photo, and Makar can instead be seen in two different action shots: one of a snow-producing stop, and the other a slap shot.

Images of both covers can be found below.

(Photo: EA Sports)

(Photo: EA Sports)

EA had been building hype for the cover reveal over the weekend, with multiple videos posted to social media. In one video, several current NHL players were asked about who they'd like to see grace the cover. Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews joked that he wouldn't mind "going for the hat trick" and appearing for a third time, after showing up on the covers of NHL 20 and NHL 22. Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights also shared his desire to one day appear on the cover, while Rasmus Dahlin argued in favor of fellow Buffalo Sabres player Jeff Skinner.

While there are a lot of great candidates for future NHL covers, Makar is a smart pick on EA's part. Makar played an integral role in the Avalanche's 2022 Stanley Cup win, where he received the Conn Smythe Trophy. Makar is a relative newcomer to the NHL, having debuted with the Avalanche late in April 2019. His first NHL game proved to be a memorable one, appearing in Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs, which was against the Calgary Flames. Makar scored on his first shot in that game, marking the very first time a defenseman scored a playoff goal in their NHL debut.

Clearly, Makar has come a very long way since then, and his presence on the cover of NHL 24 is a testament to that fact!

Who did you want to see on the cover of NHL 24? How do you feel about the Makar pick? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming and hockey!