Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Now Available

✖

There's a new Ni no Kuni video game out with the release of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds from Netmarble on PC and mobile devices. Published and developed by Netmarble, the video game is directed and produced by Ni no Kuni's Level-5 with animation from Studio Ghibli. Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is fairly far afield from its predecessors, however, in that it is actually a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) with full cross-play. The new video game also features a new story and characters as compared to the previous titles.

Additionally, rather than being a direct followup to Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch or Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, the story of the game instead has players as people in the real world testing out a fictional VR game that just so happens to take place in the world of Ni no Kuni. You can check out a trailer for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds for yourself below:

The expansive land of Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is officially ready to explore! Dive in and share your experience with us!

Download now! https://t.co/6MtnZaImQH pic.twitter.com/SshYg3PypS — ninokuni (@ninokuni_global) May 25, 2022

Players can choose between five different playable classes -- Swordsman, Witch, Rogue, Engineer, and Destroyer -- with fully customizable appearances. Combat is relatively similar to a combination of previous Ni no Kuni video games, and there are two distinct modes. Kingdom Mode is a co-op multiplayer mode while Team Arena has two teams of three players competing against each other.

As noted above, Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is now available, free to play with in-app purchases, on PC as well as mobile devices, including iOS and Android. It is published and developed by Netmarble while being directed and produced by Level-5. Animation for cutscenes in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds was animated by Studio Ghibli with music by composer Joe Hisaishi. It originally launched in Asian territories last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Ni no Kuni franchise right here.

Have you given Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds a chance as of yet? Or are you interested to see how the developer adapted the world of the Ni no Kuni franchise in this way? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop over on Twitter in order to talk about all things gaming!