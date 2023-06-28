Niantic Launches Campfire, a New App to Help Organize Pokemon Go Raids

Niantic has officially launched its Campfire app, which should help players locate nearby Pokemon Go raid groups. Today, Niantic announced that the app, which has been in development since last year, is officially rolling out to all players. The app integrates into Pokemon Go and allows players to search for Raid Battles and see "flares" where other players are actively looking for help with raids. The app is also rolling out a new Team Up feature, which allow players to either host a Raid (which allows other players to see the Raid and choose to join the Team Up) or join another player's Team Up. Players can also use the Team Up feature to find other Raid hosts, with Campfire coordinating friend requests so players can invite each other to raids within Pokemon Go.

The Campfire app is probably the closest Pokemon Go will get to in-game coordination for raids, which has been a frequent complaint of Pokemon Go fans since the game introduced raids back in 2017. Interestingly, Campfire also allows player to coordinate Remote Raids, despite Niantic's repeated push to de-emphasize Remote Raids in recent months.

Pokemon Go is launching the Campfire app worldwide just in time for its upcoming Pokemon Go Fest events, which will take place in New York, Osaka, and London before a worldwide Pokemon Go Fest takes place at the end of August. Pokemon Go Fest will notably debut Mega Rayquaza, which will likely be one of the most powerful Pokemon in the game, as well as several Pokemon usually limited to a specific region or having their Shiny form added to the game for the first time.

You can download the Campfire app from either Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.