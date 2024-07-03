Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2’s Rocksteady Update Now Live

Rocksteady has officially joined the roster of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. The villain is now the fourth playable character from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, joining April O’Neil, Donatello, and Raphael. Rocksteady can be obtained for $6.99, or as part of the Season Pass bundle. It’s worth noting that the Season Pass is currently on sale for $9.99 on Nintendo Switch and Steam, which means players can get all of the DLC fighters for just a few dollars more than Rocksteady’s base price. That deal is only good through July 11th, and does not apply to the PlayStation or Xbox versions.

As seen in the trailer revealed yesterday, Rocksteady will feature multiple different skins. His default design is based on his appearance in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, but there are others as well, including one based on his first Playmates toy. While Rocksteady is one of the game’s slower fighters, the villain uses plenty of weapons that can help him attack from further away. Rocksteady has a laser cannon that can dish out plenty of pain, barrels he can toss at enemies, and a batch of bombs that can be tossed.

While Rocksteady is the biggest addition to the game, players will have plenty of other things to look forward to. The new Gauntlet Run mode tasks players with beating every single fighter in the game with just one stock and a limited amount of heals. That could easily prove to be a steep challenge! Four of the game’s existing stages have all been given variants, and a number of fighters have gotten balance adjustments. Basically, even if you don’t plan on buying Rocksteady or the rest of the DLC fighters, you should find something new to enjoy.

Following the release of Rocksteady, there is just one DLC fighter left in the game’s season pass. At this time, we don’t know when Iroh will be released, or if GameMill plans to continue supporting Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 with additional fighters. There are three TMNT characters from the previous game that haven’t been added to the roster, but fans will have to be happy with the current options, for the time being!

