Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Releases New Ren & Stimpy Gameplay Trailer

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s creators revealed just a few days ago that Ren and Stimpy would be added to the game as a unique, two-in-one combo. Instead of being individual fighters players choose from, they fight together in battle not unlike the Ice Climbers from the Super Smash Bros. games. Following that reveal, we’ve now gotten a fresh new look at what Ren and Stimpy are capable of thanks to a gameplay trailer featuring the pair of Nickelodeon characters.

Through the gameplay trailer below, we get to see how the two character will work in tandem to support one another and add unique gameplay mechanics to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. One of the first few moves showcased, the Light Up move called “Lick N’ Stomp,” is a perfect example of that cooperation. It has Ren hitting downwards and behind the pair while Stimpy strikes up and forward so that they can hit out at different angles on both sides.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Joel Nyström, a project manager at Ludosity, talked about the pair recently when they were announced to share insights into moves like this one will set them apart from other characters.

“As anyone who has watched the show knows, they are separate characters with distinct personalities, but they are also inseparable which is why they play as a single, joint character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl,” Nyström said. “We really wanted them to be a duo. It allows for some very special moves and playstyles, so we thought it’d be interesting to explore.”

They’ve got cars, bouncing logs, and gas on their side, too. One of the pair’s special moves called “First Fart” allows them to absorb damage for a period of time assuming they time their input right as an opponent’s attack would hit. After doing so, they can release an explosion of gas like we’ve seen Wario do that clears the area around them of threats.

With Ren and Stimpy now revealed, we know of plenty of different characters that’ll be available in the game. There are undoubtedly more to be revealed, but the overview of the game below names just a few more who will be included.

“Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl brings together all your Nickelodeon favorites for one bombastic battle,” an overview of the game said. “Face off with a power-packed cast of heroes from the top shows within the Nickelodeon universe, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Invader Zim, and many more, to determine the ultimate champion. With unique moves and attacks drawn directly from their identifiable personalities, each brawler has its own style of play for endless action.”

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is scheduled to release in Fall 2021.