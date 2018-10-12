‘Nickelodeon Kart Racers’ Release Date Revealed

Developer GameMill Entertainment has announced that its upcoming kart racer, Nickelodeon Kart Racers, will release later this month via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

More specifically, the kart racer will race its way onto the trio of platforms on October 23 if you’re in North America, and on October 26 if you’re in Europe. It will cost $39.99 USD.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An official overview of the game reads:

“A new multi-player console racing game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers! Select a racer from one of your favorite Nickelodeon series, including SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy from SpongeBob SquarePants, Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Arnold and Helga from Hey Arnold!, and Angelica, Tommy, and Reptar from Rugrats. Race your friends in up to four-player local multiplayer or check out the Battle Arena for a variety of challenges.

According to GameMill Entertainment, there will be over 24 different race tracks in the game, as well as other characters from different classic Nickelodeon shows, though, what characters exactly hasn’t been revealed. Further, it’s unclear if other characters from the above-listed shows will make an appearance, such as Plankton or Chuckie Finster.

The following, official features list is provided:

Choose a racer from 12 of the most iconic Nickelodeon series: SpongeBob SquarePants,Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more!

Race on 24 different Slimed-filled tracks including Bikini Bottom, NYC sewers, Tommy Pickle’s house, Arnold’s school, and more!

Awesome co-op and local multiplayer for non-stop action the entire family will love!

Customizable karts with multiple power-ups and special attacks!

Team-based co-op multiplayer, players can perform devastating fused attack for tons of fun!

Slime overload will have you turning you karts into jet-ski racers!

Nickelodeon Kart Racers is poised to release later this month on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment, there is no word of a PC release. Further, it’s unclear why GameMill Entertainment opted to skip the platform.

In case you missed it, you can check out the game’s debut trailer right here. It’s not the most flashy trailer you’ll watch this week, but it does provide a good look at what the game will actually look like in motion.