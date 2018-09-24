‘Nickelodeon Kart Racers’ Gets New Slime System, Trailer

Whatever you do, don’t say, “I don’t know” around these guys, because chances are you’re going to get covered in green slime.

In the latest update for the upcoming game, GameMill Entertainment has provided details on the slime system that will be implemented into Nickelodeon Kart Racers. And, yep, it’s about as gooey as you’d expect it to be.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game, which features a number of characters from popular series like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold! and Spongebob Squarepants, among others, will apparently use slime to help you get ahead, while also causing other folks to slip up — and maybe even get slimed.

Here’s the official description from the publisher:

“Players will fill their slime bar by driving over the fluorescent green goo to activate speed boosts. Slime patches come in many shapes and sizes and do not come without risk; it is very slippery, so watch out! Other patches are so big, your kart will transform into a jet ski! If you’re lucky, you might just unlock a shortcut. Thanks to the slime valve and item boxes, you never know when your favorite Nickelodeon character might get slimed!”

Those of you who aren’t familiar with what these green slime is all about, Nickelodeon’s been featuring it for decades now since its initial introduction on You Can’t Do That On Television. It consistently shows up at the Kids’ Choice Awards, where celebrities like John Cena and others end up getting “slimed.”

Here are the features that you can expect in the forthcoming Kart Racers:

Choose a racer from 12 of the most iconic characters: SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats and MORE!!!

Race on 24 different Slimed-filled tracks including Bikini Bottom, NYC sewers, Tommy Pickle’s house, Arnold’s school and more!

Awesome Co-Op and Local Multiplayer for non-stop action the entire family will love!

Customizable Karts with multiple power-ups and special attacks!

Team-based co-op multiplayer, players can perform devastating fused attack for TONS of FUN!

Slime overload will have you turning you Karts into jet-ski racers!

You can get “slimed” for yourself when Nickelodeon Kart Racers releases on October 23 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC! Be sure to check out the new trailer above!