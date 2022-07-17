Nickmercs Reveals Fear About the Future of Call of Duty

Even though many fans are excited about the upcoming releases of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2, one of the most notable content creators associated with Activision's shooter franchise, Nicholas 'Nickmercs' Kolcheff, has expressed concern about the direction of the series. For a prolonged period of time, Nickmercs has been one of the foremost authorities on Call of Duty when it comes to the streaming space. And while a number of players might continue look to him as a source of knowledge, it seems like Nickmercs himself is starting to question where Call of Duty could be going.

Speaking during a recent stream, Nickmercs said that he feels like Call of Duty as a whole has been on a bad trajectory in recent years. While a number of fans would assert that 2019's Modern Warfare reboot is one of the best, Nickmercs feels like there hasn't been a truly great installment in over five years.

"There has not been a good Call of Duty in six years. Black Ops 3 was the last good one, great one, sorry," he said. "You guys are putting that [Modern Warfare] up with the greats? No way, it's such an average f**king game."

Nickmercs then turned his attention to the most recent entry in the series, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and criticized Activision's decision to take the franchise back to World War II.

"Bro, what the f*k are we doing? What are these idiots doing [with Vanguard]?" he said. "Do you remember when they announced the new COD and how it was going to play into the BR and everybody was hype. And then they announced it was gonna be Vanguard and I went on a big ass f**ing tangent about how if we went back in time how bad this sh*t's going to be and here we are. Here we f*king are."

In Call of Duty's defense, Nickmercs did also say in the same rant that virtually every new game that has come out recently has been "trash." As such, his criticism of the Call of Duty series is extending more to gaming as a whole at this point in time. Still, in his own estimation, if Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 don't end up being truly great, then it will only make the trajectory of the franchise in recent years that much worse.

