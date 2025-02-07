NieR Automata Sequel Reportedly Going to Be Revealed Very Soon

A NieR: Automata sequel is reportedly in the works and going to be revealed soon. Both bits of this report aren’t exactly shocking news, as Square Enix seemingly and recently teased a new NieR game, and even teased it was going to be revealed this year. It didn’t commit to either of these things though, but a new rumor alleges exactly what it seems to be teasing. However, where Square Enix just teased a new NieR game, the new rumor is teasing a sequel specifically to NieR: Automata.

The rumor comes the way of GamesIndustry contributor Daniel Camilo, who unfortunately doesn’t disclose much about the project presumably in the works at PlatinumGames, the developer of NieR: Automata. All that is said is that a “NieR: Automata sequel” is going to be announced this year.

There is no mention of a release date, but previously we speculated it will release sometime in 2027 based on the timeline between the reveal and release of NieR: Automata. This is assuming the rollout strategy is going to be the same and that it will indeed be revealed this year.

For those that don’t know, NieR Automata itself is a sequel to 2010’s NieR, which recently got a remaster in 2021 called Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139. The series itself is a spin-off and sequel to the Drakengard series, which can be traced back to 2003. That said, where previous releases where are all niche releases, NieR Automata took the series mainstream and generated more success than all previous games combined. Suffice to say, it was always a matter of when, not if, it would get a follow-up.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. While this new rumor is seemingly only piggybacking on teases from Square Enix itself, the teases from Square Enix are not concrete, locked in commitments, and this rumor comes from a source with little to no history with rumors and leaks.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — PlatinumGames nor Square Enix nor anyone involved with either — has commented on this new rumor. We do not anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.