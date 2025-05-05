NieR Automata fans just got some good news, courtesy of a new update from a lead developer on NieR Automata, and seemingly its sequel. The update specifically comes the way of NieR series producer, Yosuke Saito, who recently confirmed some interesting news, or at least interesting news if you are a massive NieR Automata fan, in particular.

More specifically, Saito recently confirmed that Yoko Taro, Keiichi Okabe, and Takahisa — all of which are integral members of the NieR Automata development team — are all working together on an unannounced project that might or might not be a new NieR game. Based on previous rumblings, including some teases, this mystery game is believed to very much be a NieR Automata follow-up.

This news comes in the wake of Taura leaving PlatinumGames and starting his own studio, so it comes as a bit of a surprise in fact. And a good one at that. NieR existed before NieR Automata, but NieR Automata is undoubtedly the best game in the series and took it from a very niche series and brought it to the mainstream market. To this end, reassembling as much of the NieR Automata team as possible should be the goal if the agenda is to make a new NieR game, which appears to be the agenda.

“Hope it’s NieR, already been 8 years since Automata,” writes one fan of the news. “Regardless I’m glad they’re working together on something.” A second fan adds: “Hell yes! Best team reunited once more.

A third fan further adds: “Man I felt so bad for Taura leaving PlatinumGames or not going to Square Enix, but this is making my day.”

Again, NieR fans should keep in mind there is still no confirmation that this mystery project is a new NieR game, but everything points to this being the case. And we would not be very surprised if this game is revealed sometime later this year, and not that far away from releasing either. After all, unlike NieR Automata, it really won’t need a very long marketing campaign as it is a far more established IP now.