Night Trap Coming to Switch, 25 Years After Nintendo Rejected It

Back in 1992, the now former Nintendo of America chairman Howard Lincoln declared that the 90’s most controversial game, Night Trap, would “never appear on a Nintendo console.” Further, that it would not pass the company’s guidelines.

25 years later, the game is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

As you may remember, Night Trap was the first live-action game released on the Sega CD back in 1992. Developed by Digital Pictures, the game quickly undertook an infamous reputation for its mature content and the government panic that spawned from it about violence and sexual content in video games.

Consequently, the game and the controversy that swallowed it, was a key contribution to the creation of the ESRB, the people who rate your video games today in North America.

As for the game itself, it is composed of over 90 minutes of FMV sequences, with a plot that revolves around a group of young women who are being targeted by Augers, vampiric beings who apparently yearn for the blood of women. Gameplay consists of the player switching between various hidden cameras and activating traps to capture the Augers and prevent them from harming the women.

Night Trap will specifically arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the form of Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition — from Kentucky-based developer Screaming Villains — which hit PS4 and PC last year.

Presumably the game will cost $14.99 USD like it did on PS4 and PC, however, some games have notably been more expensive on the Switch, so perhaps it will come in at $19.99 USD.

At the moment, a release date has not been divulged. However, it has been revealed that a physical version will be available via Limited Run Games, with preorders expected to go live sometime in July. So perhaps, expect a release sometime this summer.

You can read more on the special anniversary edition of the iconic game, below, courtesy of an official overview from the developer itself:

Night Trap tells the story of five teenage girls spending the weekend at the Martin home. As a member of the Special Control Attack Team, your job is to monitor the home and protect the girls using an intricate system of cameras and traps as it is being invaded by vampires.

Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition also includes new features such as deleted scenes, two documentaries, the all-new Theater that allows you to watch all story-related videos uninterrupted, a new mode with online functionality called Survivor that will test your skills at trapping intruders and behind the scenes production images. For the first time ever, the unreleased prototype Scene Of The Crime will be fully playable and included with Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition.