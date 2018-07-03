Night Trap For Nintendo Switch Releasing This Week

So do you remember how years ago Nintendo said that a game like Night Trap would never come to their platforms? Well, never say never, it seems.

Earlier this year, Limited Run Games confirmed that the controversial full-motion video game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. But fans were wondering when it would be available. Fortunately, we now know…at least when it comes to the physical version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The publisher confirmed via Twitter that the game will become available starting Friday, July 6. Pre-orders for the standard edition will open on release day at 10 AM EDT on the Limited Run Games site but fans may want to hold out for the special “Classic Edition” which will be available in smaller quantities at the same time.

That edition is pictured below, going for $69.99 and packed with a number of goods. These include a copy of the game; a reversible cover featuring the classic Sega CD game art; an 18 x 24 poster featuring original art from the game; a working VHS tape that features the game’s entire footage (quick, get out the VCR!); an exclusive longbox jewel case with a foam insert to put your game in; and a special Steelbook case. This edition of Night Trap is limited to 3,000, so once they’re gone, they’re gone!

If you want to get your foot in the door for a pre-order, keep tabs on this page.

As for a digital release of Night Trap, it’s likely coming but hasn’t been dated just yet. We’ll let you know when it’s set to be added to the Nintendo eShop.

For those of you that missed out on the game when it initially released on Sega (then re-released for PlayStation 4 a while back), it’s a full-motion video romp from the 90’s as you take control of various traps to keep high-tech vampires from getting to scantily clad women at a slumber party.

The game is definitely a cheesy affair though it drew the ire of angry parents and politicians upon its release…even if its carnage is slight at best. Hence the whole “it’ll never come out for a Nintendo platform” story.

But now we’re finally getting it. Who’s ready for some cheesy 90’s horror for on-the-go play?