Adidas Reveals Ninja Collaboration Shoes

Having previously announced that they would, in fact, be entering into a partnership of some kind earlier this year, Adidas and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins have officially revealed the first product of that collaboration: the “Time In” Nite Jogger, a blue, white, and yellow shoe with Ninja’s name and “Time In” written on them. And they are set to release at the end of the year, though it has not been revealed how much they will cost.

Why “Time In” though? According to Adidas, it’s meant “to celebrate the hours spent by creators arounf the world honing and developing their skills.” As in, they have put the “time in” in order to do… whatever it is they do.

“I’m beyond thrilled and humbled to finally show the world what I’ve been working on with adidas,” Ninja says as part of the press release announcing the shoe’s launch. “The ‘Time In’ Nite Jogger represents the culmination of countless hours dedicated to my craft paying off.”

So excited to share what I’ve been working on for my first drop with @adidasOriginals! The #adidasbyNinja “TIME IN” Night Jogger. Coming at you 12/31. #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/O6WdqHnuz6 — Ninja (@Ninja) December 18, 2019

“If a kid from Chicago who just loves playing video games can collaborate with one of the sporting world’s most iconic brands to launch a shoe together, anything is truly possible,” Ninja continues in the press release. “It’s through this philosophy that I hope I can help inspire the next generation of creators to realize their dreams– if you’re willing to put the TIME IN you can achieve anything.”

You can check out several images of the collaboration shoes below:

The “Time In” Nite Jogger is set to release on December 31st, though there’s no official time or price attached. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ninja right here.