Ninja Roasts Both ‘Apex Legends’ and ‘Fortnite’ In Hilarious Rant

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for the two most popular games in the world right now: Apex Legends and Fortnite. Don’t get me wrong, both are unimaginably popular, a lot of fun, and are doing fine, but both have also seen better days. The former has lost some momentum and drawn criticism for the first time since it launched and skyrocketed for its very underwhelming first Battle Pass. Meanwhile, Fortnite’s latest update, v8.20 — which went live on March 27 — has drawn considerable backlash for removing popular features from the game and being generally terrible.

That said, popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins recently took the opportunity to voice his displeasure with the two games, especially Fortnite, during a stream and via a brief, but hilarious rant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, during a recent stream of Apex Legends, Ninja voiced his issues with both games by role-playing a situation where he’s in a team meeting at Respawn Entertainment/EA, where everyone is trying to think of a way to catch Fortnite.

“Sitting in the theory crafting room, the think tank, everyone at EA and Apex Legends: ‘Guys, we’re still not going to be able to catch up to Fortnite! What do we do? Uh maybe we can add some great updates and content? Eh, that’s a little hard, what about you Ben? We can just wait for Epic to make a shitty update? BOOM! I love it!’”

Damn even ninja on em 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sxXdrY0M8l — WBG Zazzy 🤡🎈 (@ZazzyFN) March 28, 2019

Of course, most people are now over the underwhelming Battle Pass for Apex Legends, but the backlash over Fortnite’s latest update is still boiling. Fortnite has had some pretty bad updates, but this may be the most disliked one ever. Heck, even the mighty Zlatan is calling for Epic Games to revert the changes.

@FortniteGame Zlatan says Revert — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) March 29, 2019

Both Apex Legends and Fortnite are available for free, but where the latter is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices, the former is only on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Thanks, Dexerto.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!