Ninja Shares Epic Fortnite Victory Using Thor's Hammer And Iron Man's Unibeam With SypherPK

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 has brought a ton of Marvel content to the game, allowing for some pretty amazing in-game moments. Tyler "Ninja" Blevins shared one of those such moments on Twitter, as he and fellow streamer SypherPK used a combination of Thor's hammer Mjolnir and Iron Man's Unibeam to secure a battle royale victory! It doesn't seem like an easy move to pull off, but it worked out, and the reaction from Ninja and SypherPK is priceless! It certainly seems like this season is adding a lot of excitement for old and new players alike. You can view Ninja's victory in the Tweet below.

The Sypher THORS HAMMER into the Ironman UNIBEAM for the win. NASTY COMBO this game is fun again pic.twitter.com/2X9awGLuOC — Ninja (@Ninja) September 21, 2020

Ninja and SypherPK are considered some of the best Fortnite players in the world, so it's not all that surprising to see them pulling off these types of feats in the current season. Ninja's enthusiasm for the game seems to come and go, but it's pretty clear that the streamer is having a lot of fun with the game's current season!

Of course, the current season of Fortnite seems to be driving a lot of interest in the game, in general. Released last month, Chapter 2 Season 4 has added skins based on characters like Iron Man, Thor, Groot, and Mystique to the game, while locations based on characters like the Black Panther have also been added to the map. Additionally, several other skins and locations have been rumored for the rest of the season.

Fortnite has seen previous Marvel tie-ins in the past, but this season is quite a bit more ambitious. Chapter 2 Season 4 has even seen the release of a tie-in comic written by Thor writer Donny Cates. The series is particularly notable, as it is considered by Marvel to be in-continuity.

Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will also release on PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

