Ninja Gaiden 2 Black Announces New Features Coming Next Month

Xbox and Team Ninja surprised fans by not only announcing Ninja Gaiden 4, the first new entry in the series in years, but also shadow-dropped Ninja Gaiden 2 Black the same day. This remastered entry brought with it numerous improvements and quality-of-life features, but most notable is the beautifully remastered graphics. Since its surprise release, Team Ninja has been hard at work updating the game to make further improvements. With one update already released since Ninja Gaiden 2 Black’s release, the studio has announced another update is already on the way. Fans have been delighted with the recent treatment the series has gotten, and Team Ninja is constantly increasing the hype with these updates.

Team Ninja announced today that fans can expect the next update for Ninja Gaiden 2 Black in mid-February. The first update was released shortly after the Xbox Developer Direct where Ninja Gaiden 2 Black was revealed, which fixed some bugs and issues. But fans are wondering what is next for the remastered title.

While Team Ninja has announced that an additional features patch for Ninja Gaiden 2 Black will be released in mid-February, the studio has been vague about what fans can expect in the update. The only clue players have is that Team Ninja is taking fan feedback into consideration when working on these patches. This gives some hints, as the community has been vocal about needed changes and some of these will be taken into consideration for the next update.

Players have taken to sharing their wishlists, hoping to sneak in some last-minute feedback for Team Ninja regarding Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. The most requested feature is the ability to change camera angles, but other features like playing Tag Missions without AI and performance improvements were also popular requests. There is no guarantee the February update will address these, but fans are hopeful Team Ninja will implement these features.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black was released for PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox, even releasing on Game Pass day one. It is available for $49.99 and gives veteran players a fresh and modern take on the classic and introduces newcomers to the series before Ninja Gaiden 4 releases in 2025.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black includes new features not present in the original title. Players can enjoy multiple characters outside of Ryu Hayabusa, such as Momiji, Ayane, and Rachel. Additionally, a Hero Play Style provides support for those who need help during challenges segments. Finally, elements from other Ninja Gaiden games have been included to expand on the experience in Ninja Gaiden 2 Black.

As fans eagerly await the mid-February update, many are excited to see what additional features and improvements Team Ninja will bring to Ninja Gaiden 2 Black. The studio has so far gone above and beyond with the remaster, and fans are excited to see what is to come in Ninja Gaiden 4. No release date has been given for Ninja Gaiden 4, but Team Ninja is confident the new entry will release in 2025, at least giving fans a timeline.