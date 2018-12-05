‘Ninja Gaiden,’ Other NES Classics Confirmed For Nintendo Switch Online This Month

If you’ve been looking for even more Nintendo Switch Online games to play on the NES front, good news — you’re going to get a pretty good three pack come December 12.

Nintendo announced today that three more favorites will be joining the online NES game lineup next week, including the final game made for the Nintendo Entertainment System, as well as a cult classic that hardcore players will absolutely love.

That hardcore favorite is none other than the original Ninja Gaiden from Koei Tecmo, which will challenge players at every turn with the legendary Ryu Hayabusa. Here’s the official game description:

Take on the role of Ryu Hayabusa, a rising ninja in his family’s clan who travels to America to seek vengeance for his father’s death. Fight your way through six challenging side-scrolling chapters/14 stages (not including boss battles) while defeating gangs of street thugs, battling evil ninjas and fighting barbarian bosses by using the deadly Dragon Sword, ninja skills and ninja magic.

Next up is Wario’s Woods, the last game that came out for the NES before it was “retired.” This puzzle game is sure to be a hit for players of all ages. Here’s what players can expect:

Control Toad as he scrambles along the bottom of the screen picking up monsters and bombs and arranging them vertically, horizontally and diagonally to clear the screen of enemies. This game features several modes of play, such as basic, lesson and time race. If you like puzzle games like Dr. Mario, you will definitely love this one!

Last but not least, there’s HAL’s The Adventures of Lolo, a fun-for-all-ages puzzle game that’s sure to be a hit with players that remember the original game. Here’s what to expect:

After the love of his life, Lala, is kidnapped by the devilish King Egger and taken to his haunted castle, our hero, Lolo, sets out to rescue her. The journey is perilous, as the Great Devil’s fortress is guarded by a massive army. But Lolo has a few tricks up his sleeve. Combining clever environmental puzzles with tricky enemies and an engaging style, Adventures of Lolo is a true classic.

If you haven’t gotten the Nintendo Switch Online service yet, you can get it for as low as $3.99 a month, or $19.99 a year. It’s worth the investment, especially if you’re all about the old-school.

And don’t forget you can get these special NES-style controllers for Switch, too!