Ninja Responds to Viral TikTok Slamming "Tryhard" and "Sweaty" Gamers

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, one of the most popular streamers and gaming personalities in the world, has responded to a new viral TikTok that slams tryhard and sweaty gamers who give 110% every time they play competitive online games. That said, rather than take umbrage or provide a hot-take on the TikTok and its accusations, Ninja used the opportunity to seemingly make fun of himself, digging up an infamous Tweet he made earlier this year.

If you haven't seen the TikTok in question, it was uploaded by Mubeen Momodu, and features a reaction to a streamer clutching up a finals win on Hex-A-Gone in Fall Guys. In the clip, Momodu explains that "tryhards" -- video game slang for someone who tries really hard while playing -- are ruining online multiplayer games for the bulk of players.

In the clip, Momodu reveals "sweats" like the one in the clip are the reason he stopped playing video games. According to the TikTok user, the fun of games is lost when they are distilled down into an ultra-competitive experience.

As you may know, this is why games like Fortnite and others have introduced skill-based matchmaking, which pits hardcore, tryhard players against each other whilst putting casual players with other casuals. For the bulk of the player base, this has been great, but for more hardcore players, this has been a huge point of criticism.

If you follow Ninja, you'll know where he comes down on this topic. Back in February, Ninja seemingly called out casual gamers in a now infamous and viral tweet that lashed out against the phrase "it's just a game."

The phrase “it’s just a game” is such a weak mindset. You are ok with what happened, losing, imperfection of a craft. When you stop getting angry after losing, you’ve lost twice. There’s always something to learn, and always room for improvement, never settle. https://t.co/cX2KqYEaEY — Ninja (@Ninja) August 16, 2020

