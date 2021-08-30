Ninja x Adidas Reveal New Slides

✖

Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has revealed two new pairs of slides as part of the Ninja x Adidas collection. Fans of the streamer can choose from two different styles: Blue/Signal Cyan or Signal Cyan/Cloud White/Glow Pink. Both styles will be available in Men's and Youth sizes when they go live on Tuesday, August 31st at 3 a.m. ET. The Blue/Signal Cyan option features "Time In" graphics, while the other option offers something a bit subtler. Either way, these two new slides should appeal to a lot of people, so fans will want to act quickly when they go live!

Images of the slides can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

This Saturday, my BRAND NEW first-ever pair of Ninja x Adidas slides are going to be available. You cannot miss this ^-^ Exclusively on my Instagram so make sure you are following and click the 🔔 reminder 🔔! https://t.co/MWqAxBHufo pic.twitter.com/afqc0lno2X — Ninja (@Ninja) August 26, 2021

Ninja's collaboration with Adidas began in 2019, and "Time In" is a reference to the effort he's put in to achieve his goals. The slides revealed in the Tweet above are the first released as part of the Time In collection. Men's sizes of the two styles will retail for $80, while Youth versions will retail for $60. The slides features designs similar to the Time In shoes that will also be available that same day. The ZX 2K 2.0 shoes will retail for $150 for Men's sizes, and $120 for Youth sizes. Those interested in seeing the rest of the collection can find all of Tuesday's options at Adidas' online store right here.

The Time In collection is just another example of how much Ninja's popularity has grown over the years! The streamer is just coming off an appearance in the 20th Century Studios film Free Guy, where he appeared alongside a number of other streamers, including Imane "Pokimane" Anys.

What do you think of Ninja's collaboration with Adidas? Are you a fan of either of these designs? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!