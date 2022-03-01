Jujutsu Kaisen Is Coming to Ninjala

The free-to-play video game Ninjala is getting a little more anime this month thanks to a newly announced Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration event. This is far from the first time Ninjala has debuted a special anime crossover, and the video game even has its own anime series. The Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration event will see outfits and emotes from the anime series added to the video game based on characters from the series like Yuji Itadori, Satoru Gojo, and more — and it starts on March 10th.

More specifically, the Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration event will see 12 new outfits from the anime available to players in the video game. Ninjala players will also be able to grab costumes for Ryomen Sukuna and Suguru Geto from a special collaboration Gum Gacha. There are also new emotes that are modeled after attacks from Jujutsu Kaisen. A special “JUJUTSU KAISEN Cup” will also be held on April 9th, and the top 4,000 players will get a rare emote. You can check out what all of that looks like in action in the embedded trailer for the event above.

“The truth is that it’s just an idea that popped into my head,” GungHo president and CEO Kazuki Morishita previously told ComicBook.com when asked about the genesis of Ninjala‘s defining bubblegum concept. “We had already decided on a ninja + chambara (sword fighting) PvP action concept and we were searching for a new game UI when I was coincidentally chewing on some gum. I imagined some kind of ninjutsu where bubblegum could be blown up, crafted, used as a projectile, or transformed. As a result, we created the gum action, which became this game’s main characteristic.”

As noted above, the special Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration event is set to begin in Ninjala on March 10th and run through April 13th. Ninjala itself is currently available, free to play, for the Nintendo Switch. A new dev diary is set to be posted on March 2nd at 9PM ET/6PM PT that will go over the Jujutsu Kaisen collab in detail as well as Season 9 of the video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Ninjala right here.

