Nintendo 3DS Online Services Will Continue to Be Supported

In case you missed it, Nintendo has officially ceased production of the various members of the Nintendo 3DS family of handheld consoles. That appears to include but is not limited to the likes of the 2DS and 3DS XL. That doesn't mean that the 3DS will suddenly disappear from store shelves, but it does mean no new ones are being made, so the supply will slowly dwindle if it isn't out of stock locally already. That said, if you were at all concerned that 3DS' various online services might also be ending, Nintendo has confirmed that is not currently the case.

"We can confirm that the manufacturing of the Nintendo 3DS family of systems has ended," a spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz in the wake of reports that the handheld consoles had been discontinued. "Nintendo and third-party games for the Nintendo 3DS family of system will continue to be available in Nintendo eShop, on Nintendo.com and at retail."

"The existing library of more than 1,000 Nintendo 3DS games contains many critically acclaimed titles and can provide years of content to explore and enjoy," the statement continued. "We currently have no plans to end any existing online services for the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. Online play and Nintendo eShop will continue to be available and it will be possible to access and redownload all previously purchased content in the foreseeable future."

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, the most recent Nintendo consoles, are currently available wherever such things are sold -- assuming you can find them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.

