Nintendo’s 3DS System Had A Stellar 2017, Outperforming Its 2016 Numbers

Everything is coming up roses for Nintendo in 2017. The company has produced a massive turnaround in the console market with the release of its Nintendo Switch, which has already sold more than ten million units – even before its first year on the market is complete. It’s also doing well on the games front, with titles like Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild selling over five million units apiece.

But what about the Nintendo 3DS? Some people may think that it’s the “forgotten” piece of hardware this year, especially with all the attention that the Switch is getting. But that’s not the case, as the system is selling phenomenally in its own right.

Reggie Fils-Aime, president of Nintendo of America, recently spoke to Forbes about the company’s success this year, and noted that the 3DS is doing very well in its own right.

“In the United States we’re on track to actually sell more Nintendo 3DS systems this year than we did last year,” Fils-Aime said. “That’s incredible for a system that has been out in the marketplace and is enjoying its seventh holiday right now.”

The system has already sold over 20 million units in all its available forms, and Nintendo plans to support the system well into 2018 with yet unnamed projects, despite the growing popularity for the Switch.

It’s been a pretty good year for the 3DS front, to be honest. We’ve gotten the new Nintendo 2DS XL system models, along with new Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games; various Fire Emblem products, including Warriors and Echoes: Shadow of Valentia; the remixed Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga DX; and, of course, what’s turning out to be one of the biggest portable games of the year, MercurySteam’s amazing Metroid: Samus Returns. So, yeah, the 3DS isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Nintendo hasn’t revealed its plans for 2018 just yet, but a Nintendo Direct is reportedly right around the corner, so hopefully we’ll see what all the company is up to. Here’s to another solid year, though, with key titles like Mario and Metroid leading the way!