Nintendo Already Hiring For the Next Legend of Zelda Game

When it came out for the Nintendo Switch and the Wii U last year, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild managed to set a new standard for the long-running adventure series. Millions of fans became hooked on Link’s open-world journey and are still enjoying it after all this time. But that isn’t stopping Nintendo from looking into the future.

The company has inadvertently revealed that it’s already begun development on the next Legend of Zelda game, based upon a job listing that has appeared online. It’s in Japanese, but notes that the team is looking for a level designer for the Legend of Zelda series, noting that they will be responsible for creating events, dungeons, fields and enemies that will be implemented within the game.

BlackKite, a user on Twitter, posted the following tweet that shows the listing, along with a slightly loose translation. You can check it out below.

Nintendo is hiring a level designer for The Legend of Zelda series. Will create events/dungeons/fields/enemies from design to actual implementation. Should have game planner experience on console games & can communicate in Japanese.https://t.co/iV2gYUYpnS pic.twitter.com/9V1Z5JgOtG — 黒凧 BlackKite (@bk2128) May 7, 2018

While this doesn’t mean we’ll be getting the game anytime soon — Nintendo might even be saving it for its next hardware iteration down the road — it is nice to get confirmation that it’s hard at work on attempting to top Breath of the Wild. Or at the very least give Legend of Zelda fans something new to celebrate. Who knows, it might even be considering a sequel to that wonderful game, with even more adventures for Link to take on. (And more swords to break, just because.)

If we get an idea of what the team is working on, we’ll certainly let you know. For the time being, we can certainly dream about what’s coming up. A follow-up to Wind Waker? Another open-world adventure? Maybe even a quality Twilight Princess port to Nintendo Switch with some new touch-ups? The possibilities are endless.

For now, you can enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch and Wii U. We highly recommend it.