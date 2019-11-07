Nintendo’s Black Friday Deals Include a Switch Bundle and Hit Games

If you’re looking to stock up on Nintendo gear around the holidays, particularly around Black Friday, Nintendo shared a selection of deals this week that you might want to keep an eye on. The highlight of the deals for anyone who doesn’t yet have a Nintendo Switch would be the bundle that combines the console itself with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, though it’s a bundle we’ve seen several times before. Other deals for those who already have the console include discounts on some of the Switch’s best games as well as deals on accessories.

Nintendo shared its holiday gift guide on its site this week to show what it has in store for Black Friday. The deals for the console bundle and the games and accessories aren’t live through that site, but they’ll instead be found through the normal array of retailers like GameStop and Amazon. This means that you’ll still be able to get the deals that you want while also being able to shop where you prefer without having to worry about missing out on a deal.

You can find a breakdown below to show all of Nintendo’s deals listed on its site. For those eyeballing the Nintendo Switch bundle, it’s worth keeping in mind that the one listed here is the old model and not the newer one that boasts a better battery life.

Nintendo’s Black Friday Deals

Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – $299.99

Discounted games listed below – $39.99 Super Mario Odyssey Super Mario Party The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Splatoon 2 Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze Mario Tennis Aces Kirby Star Allies Octopath Traveler Wolfenstein II

Joy-Con Controllers (Gray or Neon Red and Neon Blue) – $59.99

Poke Ball Plus accessory – $19.99

Both the selection of discounted games and the Joy-Con controllers will go on sale starting on November 27th. The Poke Ball Plus accessory and the Nintendo Switch bundle will both be on sale starting on November 28th. The list of games that are discounted means that someone who’s missed out on some of these hits before can now catch up, but don’t expect to find any new releases like Luigi’s Mansion 3 or Pokemon Sword and Shield among the options. The Poke Ball Plus accessory can be used with Sword and Shield though, so you can pick one up for those games even if you’ve already beaten The Pokemon: Let’s Go games.