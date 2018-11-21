Nintendo Reveals Black Friday eShop Deals

Nintendo revealed its full list of online deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that include games like DOOM and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for half off of their normal price.

Spread out between the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS, the deals are online-only and are live from now until November 28th at 8:59 a.m. PT, so Switch and 3DS owners have a while to look through the deals and pick up some new or classic games. The products through the Cyber Deals promotion only include games, so you’ll have to get your consoles elsewhere, but it’s the perfect way to pick up some new games without having to deal with any physical product.

Nintendo’s got all sorts of deals that can be seen in full here, but we’ve highlighted some of the sales on the biggest games people will recognize that can all be found below, all of the games listed being ones for the Nintendo Switch unless marked otherwise:

EA Sports FIFA 19 – $35.99

DOOM – $29.99

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (Nintendo 3DS) – $13.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – $41.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – $29.99

NBA 2K19 – $29.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $41.99

Dead Cells – $19.99

Undertale – $12.74

Celeste – $15.99

Hyrule Warriors – $19.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Editions – $31.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $29.99

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $25.99

Enter the Gungeon – $7.49

Valkryia Chronicles 4 – $29.99

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove – $19.99

Nintendo eShop Cyber Deals are here! Treat yourself – up to 50% off select digital games, now through 11/28 at 8:59 a.m. PT. //t.co/mOE2z9njvR pic.twitter.com/0bH2NDdpV8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 21, 2018

Nintendo has several other deals outside of the online-only promotion that will give shoppers discounts on different bundles and consoles though. The Nintendo 2DS bundle with Super Mario Maker included, for example, is going on sale soon, a bundle that’ll cost only $79 and gives buyers the handheld device and a copy of the game. While you’d be hard-pressed to find an actual Nintendo Switch on sale for less than $300 by itself since Nintendo doesn’t appear to be having to many discounts on just the console, there are additional bundle options like the Super Mario Kart 8 bundle that’s just $299.99. That’s the price of a normal console, so it means buyers are essentially getting the game for free.

For the more traditional shoppers who still want to brave the Black Friday rush to get their games and consoles, different retailers are also having sales on the physical products to stock up for the holidays. GameStop is one of those, the gaming retailer that most shoppers in need of games will head to for the sales it revealed not long ago.