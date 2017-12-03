Nintendo Announces Special Breath of the Wild Live Broadcast for Japan

Yesterday, officials from Nintendo took to the Japanese Legend of Zelda blog to announce a very special live broadcast on December 12th, exclusively on NicoNico. While Nintendo is scheduled to have a presence at The Game Awards this week (and is up for several nominations, at that), the live steam could be an additional opportunity to release information around a highly anticipated upcoming DLC.

Breath of the Wild‘s next DLC, The Champion’s Ballad, is currently scheduled for a December release, but exact dates remain unknown. With both The Game Awards and the live stream on the horizon, one can only speculate what Nintendo has up its sleeve.

The blog post details some of the things fans can expect, such as an appearance by singer Ichiro Mizuki as well as Princess Zelda’s Japanese voice actress, Ruriko Aoki. The stream will feature a special segment called “Voices of Adventure” where the guest hosts will read messages and memories submitted by fans.

With the exclusivity of the audience, as the broadcast is targeted at the game’s Japanese market, it’s unlikely that anything huge will happen. But Ichiro Mizuki has made headlines for his love of the game, so if anything is announced at The Game Awards, there might be a chance of one or two more bits of info showing up on stream.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is up for a total of five awards this weekend, including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction. Fans looking to tune in can do so on December 7th at 5:30PM Pacific / 8:30PM Eastern.

The stream will go live on the 7th at 9PM JST, which is 4AM Pacific time and 8AM Eastern, here on NicoNico. Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now only on the Nintendo Switch.