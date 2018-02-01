Nintendo Confirms Launch Month For Its Switch Online Service

We’ve been waiting a little while now for Nintendo to confirm its online plans for the Nintendo Switch, which were announced to come sometime this year when we reported on it a while back. It appears that the company has finally responded, and while we’re still waiting a little bit for the online service to launch, at least we have a time period of when it will finally launch.

The publisher took to Twitter today to confirm that the Nintendo Switch Online service will launch in September 2018. A specific date wasn’t given, but more details are expected to be revealed during E3, if not sooner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo has been talking about the service in the past, which has very reasonable rates available. It’s going for just $3.99 a month, or $7.99 for three months, or, if you want to go all out, $19.99 for a year.

In addition, the company also will introduce streaming classic games, with a different title available on a monthly basis, such as Dr. Mario, Super Mario Bros. 3 and Balloon Fight, although a schedule hasn’t been given out just yet. Nintendo should have more details on this soon.

Perhaps the big feature, however, is the introduction of online lobby and voice chat. We’ve already seen the interesting workaround that the publisher introduced with Splatoon 2 in the past, and one has to wonder if this new Online service will introduce a simplified method for people to use. We’ll have to see what Nintendo has in mind – and hopefully, it won’t involve a phone or mobile device you have to connect through. The easier, the better, guys. Really.

Nintendo will probably lay out a program in terms of what features will become available, and if the low rates hold up, in the months ahead, and it’s already noted that it may look into some beta testing for it, so they may have sign-ups for that as well. We’ll certainly keep you informed if this becomes a reality.

One thing’s for sure – Nintendo’s online service for Switch will definitely see some changes for the better. Now…can we get some Netflix to go along with that?