Nintendo Cracks Down on NSFW ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Stages

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate recently received a plethora of new features for players to enjoy. Persona 5‘s Joker finally made his way over to the popular fighting game, and an update that arrived alongside the first DLC character also implemented a Stage Builder mode as well as a Video Editor. However, as many people across the Internet likely predicted, some players have not been using the Stage Builder to construct appropriate stages. In fact, an overwhelming yet unsurprising amount of the stages that players have been building revolve around NSFW things like penises, Swastikas, racist imagery, and other offensive material. That said, Nintendo has taken action and started removing these stages from the game.

This sort of thing was surely expected on Nintendo’s end, which is likely why they were relatively quick to act upon the arrival of the NSFW stages built by players. However, they weren’t quick enough, as many of these stages made their way to front page of the Nintendo Switch app. Eurogamer decided to try their hand at building one of these NSFW stages, which was “inspired” by “Double Dick Dude” of Reddit notoriety.

After creating the stage and having it pulled by Nintendo, an email followed the deletion of the stage. “Content was submitted in-game which violates the Nintendo Code of Conduct in the Nintendo Account Agreement,” the email reads. “This content has been removed.” After listing the details about the device, content, and time of submission, the email goes on to say “In the event that this violation is repeated, you may face penalties including being restricted from using Nintendo Account services. This is Nintendo’s final decision.”

Needless to say, Nintendo has definitely got their work cut out for them, as stages like these will continue to pop up until more preventative measures are put in place. It will be interesting to see how Big N handles this moving forward.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently available on Nintendo Switch. For more on the popular fighting game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Were you expecting these kinds of stages to make their way into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? What do you think Nintendo will do to prevent more of the same? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

