4 Things We Want to See From the First Full Switch 2-Era Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Switch 2, the first new console from the storied Japanese game studio since 2017, launched on June 5th. Following that launch, excitement for upcoming games and exclusives, such as Donkey Kong Bananza and Kirby Air Riders, is at an all-time high, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next full Nintendo Direct showcasing a mix of upcoming first and third-party Switch 2 games. So far, though, all Nintendo has announced is a Donkey Kong Banaza-focused Nintendo Direct for June 18th. Considering we’re at the genesis (for lack of a better word) of a new console generation, fans are definitely expecting more, and would likely feel underwhelmed if we just get another Indie World or Partner Showcase in the coming weeks.

If a proper new Nintendo Direct is to take place, then there are several things we’d like to see from such an event. From release dates for announced titles to long-requested games by Nintendo’s fanbase, this is some of what we hope to see in the first Nintendo Direct of the Switch 2’s life cycle.

Currently, there are plenty of Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 games that have been announced but don’t have dates. That includes ones slated to launch this year, such as Drag x Drive, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Kirby Air Riders, as well as titles that are further out, like Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Rhythm Heaven Groove, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, and The Duskbloods. I not only want new looks at all of the games I just mentioned, but a firmer idea of when they are coming out. At the very least, I’d like to know the release dates for many of these in the next Nintendo Direct.

2. More Nintendo Switch 2 Editions should be revealed

Nintendo Switch 2 Editions provide a great way for Nintendo to pad out the Switch 2’s game lineup in between marquee releases. There are a few games in particular in the Switch’s back catalog that I think are deserving of this treatment. Pikmin 4 is one such game that could be expanded with a new campaign or mouse support. Super Mario Bros. Wonder could also receive this treatment, potentially utilizing mouse controls to bring back some capabilities that the Wii U GamePad provided in New Super Mario Bros. U. There’s no shortage of first-party Switch games for Nintendo to choose from, so I expect quite a few of these in the Switch 2’s early years.

3. Reveal more iconic franchises’ Switch 2 debuts

While many well-known Nintendo franchises already have new games or Switch 2 Editions confirmed for Nintendo’s latest console, there are plenty of others that are still no shows. We still don’t know what Nintendo has in store for series like Animal Crossing, Fire Emblem, Splatoon, Pikmin, WarioWare, or Xenoblade during the Switch 2 console generation. I’m sure almost all of these franchises will make their way to Switch 2 over time, but if any of them are making a return in 2026, the next Nintendo Direct would be the perfect place to tease that.

4. Mother 3, please

I couldn’t write a Nintendo-related wishlist without mentioning Mother 3. Fans of this cult classic Game Boy Advance RPG, myself included, have clamored for a Western release for nearly two decades at this point, but Nintendo refuses to do it. We’re now past a decade since Nintendo of America referenced the demand in its E3 2015 Direct. It’s baffling that Nintendo has known fans have wanted it all along, but has still not localized it for either a standalone or Nintendo Switch Online release. It even did the latter in Japan, but not in North America. Maybe we’ll finally get it to celebrate Mother 3’s 20th anniversary, or maybe I’ll still be begging for the next 20 years.