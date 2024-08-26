Nintendo’s Next Direct of 2024 Might Be Earlier Than Normal Because of Switch 2

It continues to sound as though Nintendo’s next Direct of 2024 could be happening at some point in the coming days. This past week, Nintendo insider PH Brazil suggested that a new Direct would be taking place before the conclusion of August. If true, this would be a bit of a departure for Nintendo as the publisher historically likes to hold its major Direct of the fall in September. However, with the Nintendo Switch 2 looming, there might be a reason behind Nintendo bumping up the date of its latest Direct a bit earlier than normal.

When Is Nintendo’s Next Direct?

At the time of this writing, Nintendo hasn’t officially announced when its next Direct will take place. As mentioned, rumors are claiming that it could happen this coming week, likely on a date between August 27th and August 29th. Since 2017, Nintendo hasn’t held a major Direct in August, although there have been some presentations that have fallen in this window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last year, for instance, a Direct dedicated only to Super Mario Bros. Wonder did transpire on the final day of August. Beyond this, Nintendo has also held its “Indie World” streams in the past in the final days of August, often ahead of PAX West. With PAX West 2024 set to take place this coming weekend, there’s always the chance that these current Nintendo Direct rumors could be in relation to the latest iteration of this broadcast.

How Nintendo Switch 2 Changes Nintendo’s Plans

If a major, standard Direct were to happen this coming week, though, it’s likely happening earlier than expected as a result of the Switch 2. Much like this rumored Direct, Nintendo has yet to properly announce that it’s even gearing up to release the Switch 2. However, it has made clear in 2024 that it’s working on new hardware that it will announce to the public at some point soon.

Based on Nintendo’s previous trajectory with the original Switch, there’s a good chance that the Switch 2 will end up being unveiled at some point this fall. If true, this would suggest that Nintendo might want to hold its usual September Direct a bit ahead of schedule to account for its Switch 2 reveal presentation. Then again, the announcement of the Switch 2 might not be extensive and its initial unveiling could simply set up a larger showcase for the hardware further down the line. This is what happened with the original Nintendo Switch as its first showing was nothing more than a commercial highlighting the hardware.

For now, it’s hard to know what Nintendo is actually going to do. Rumors are obviously flying all over the place, so be sure to take everything that’s been said by “insiders” online with a grain of salt. If any of these current rumors do hold true, though, we could have a new Direct in the coming days that would set the stage for a Switch 2 reveal not long after.